Various News: Amazing Red Retiring From the Ring, Taz Hosting Live Post-WrestleMania Taz Show Special

– Amazing Red is hanging up his boots (again) and stepping away from the ring. Red posted a video to YouTube announcing that he is retiring in order to “take care of myself” and is canceling his Destiny & Fight Club Pro and House of Glory bookings to take place this week. Red assured people it wasn’t an April Fool’s Day prank.

Red previously retired in 2006 after suffering a knee injury. He ultimately came back in 2008.

– Taz announced that he will be hosting his usual post-WrestleMania episode of The Taz Show immediately after the PPV ends on Sunday. You can see the announcement tweet below. The show will air on CBS Sports Radio nationally, the CBS Sports App and SiriusXM channel 206 as well as several markets.