Amazing Red Returning to Ring For First Time Since 2016

– Former Impact Wresling star Amazing Red is making his return to the ring next month. WZ reports that the three-time X-Division champion is set to return for his House of Glory promotion on August 18th. He will be facing Anthony Gangone.

Red was originally supposed to be part of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic but was unable to do so due to the injuries, which resulted in three separate surgeries in 2016. Red founded House of Glory, which is a wrestling school and promotion.