– The American Airlines Center a “Dallas Main Event” for tomorrow night’s special Halloween edition of WWE Raw show with Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match.

Monday Night Raw is being held at the venue tomorrow night in Dallas, Texas. It will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup for tomorrow’s show:

* Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis

* Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross

* Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns return