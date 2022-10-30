wrestling / News
American Airlines Center Locally Advertising Triple Threat Main Event for WWE Raw
October 30, 2022 | Posted by
– The American Airlines Center a “Dallas Main Event” for tomorrow night’s special Halloween edition of WWE Raw show with Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match.
Monday Night Raw is being held at the venue tomorrow night in Dallas, Texas. It will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup for tomorrow’s show:
* Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis
* Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross
* Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns return
