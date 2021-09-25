American Top Team Assaults Chris Jericho & Jake Hager on AEW Rampage

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager had injury added to insult, as they were attacked by American Top Team after losing their match on AEW Rampage. Tonight’s show saw Hager and Jericho lose to Men of the Year, who were being cornered by ATT head Dan Lambert.

Following the match, Jericho and Hager grabbed Dan Lambert only to have ATT hit the ring and attack. They overwhelmed the two and Paige VanZant got some shots in on Jericho before Jorge Masvidal nailed him with a flying knee.

You can see some clips from the post-match segment below: