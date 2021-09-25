wrestling / News
American Top Team Assaults Chris Jericho & Jake Hager on AEW Rampage
Chris Jericho and Jake Hager had injury added to insult, as they were attacked by American Top Team after losing their match on AEW Rampage. Tonight’s show saw Hager and Jericho lose to Men of the Year, who were being cornered by ATT head Dan Lambert.
Following the match, Jericho and Hager grabbed Dan Lambert only to have ATT hit the ring and attack. They overwhelmed the two and Paige VanZant got some shots in on Jericho before Jorge Masvidal nailed him with a flying knee.
You can see some clips from the post-match segment below:
#AmericanTopTeam out in full force in defense of #DanLambert. @GamebredFighter, @junior_cigano, @paigevanzant, @austinv170mma, @AndreiArlovski, @DaltonRosta, & #MenOfTheYear dismantle @IAmJericho and @RealJakeHager – Watch #AEWRampage: Grand Slam NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/pjAC1gUPAt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2021
.@paigevanzant and @GamebredFighter have picked apart Jericho! #AEWGrandSlam #AEWRampage #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/gxlm7hbsaX
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 25, 2021
MASVIDAL HAS JUST ASKREN'ED CHRIS JERICHO #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/9fGhnsfLK2
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 25, 2021
