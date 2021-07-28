wrestling / News

American Wolves Reuniting For Wrestling Revolver

July 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
American Wolves

The American Wolves are getting back together in October for Wrestling Revolver. The promotion announced that Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards are teaming for the first time since early 2017 at their Tales from the Ring III show on October 30th in Clive, Iowa.

Richards made his return to the ring in April and has signed with MLW.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

American Wolves, Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards, Wrestling Revolver, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading