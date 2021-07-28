wrestling / News
American Wolves Reuniting For Wrestling Revolver
July 27, 2021 | Posted by
The American Wolves are getting back together in October for Wrestling Revolver. The promotion announced that Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards are teaming for the first time since early 2017 at their Tales from the Ring III show on October 30th in Clive, Iowa.
Richards made his return to the ring in April and has signed with MLW.
🚨 BREAKING 🚨
Signed for 10/30
Tales from the Ring 3 @HorizonEventsC1.
YEARS IN THE MAKING.
AMERICAN 🇺🇸
WOLVES 🐺
REUNITE!
Eddie Edwards & Davey Richards. pic.twitter.com/lrzdoDy14Z
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) July 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Returning For AEW Appearances, Backstage Atmosphere In AEW
- Kenny Omega on His Love for Gaming, Shares Details on Upcoming AEW Console Game
- Eric Bischoff On CM Punk & Daniel Bryan To AEW Rumors, Differences In How AEW & WWE Use Legends
- Fandango Explains Why Karrion Kross Should No-Sell Any Frustration With WWE After RAW Debut