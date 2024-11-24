wrestling / News
Amir Khan Weighs In On Potential Appearance In WWE
Boxer Amir Khan says he would be interested in potentially working with WWE if he had the opportunity. Khan has been a WWE fan for his entire life and is spoke with Prime Casino, where he was asked if he would ever be interested in giving WWE a try.
“WWE is something we have been watching since we were young kids,” Khan said. “I remember back when it was called WWF. Yeah, definitely. I’d love to give that a little bit of a try. It’s all entertainment. That’d be some fun, eh? I would not say no to that. That is something I’d jump at.”
He continued, “It’s something I’ve been watching for a very long time, even before I got into boxing, we all used to watch with our big pillows and doing the choke slams and you name it. It’d be nice and something I would never say no to.”
Khan retired from boxing in 2022 and is a promoter through his Khan Promotions company.
