Amir Khan Weighs In On Potential Appearance In WWE

Boxer Amir Khan says he would be interested in potentially working with WWE if he had the opportunity. Khan has been a WWE fan for his entire life and is spoke with Prime Casino, where he was asked if he would ever be interested in giving WWE a try.

“WWE is something we have been watching since we were young kids,” Khan said. “I remember back when it was called WWF. Yeah, definitely. I’d love to give that a little bit of a try. It’s all entertainment. That’d be some fun, eh? I would not say no to that. That is something I’d jump at.”

He continued, “It’s something I’ve been watching for a very long time, even before I got into boxing, we all used to watch with our big pillows and doing the choke slams and you name it. It’d be nice and something I would never say no to.”

Khan retired from boxing in 2022 and is a promoter through his Khan Promotions company.