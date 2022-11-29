AML The Day After Results: Nick Gage Defends GCW Title, More

AML held their The Day After event during WrestleCade on Sunday, with Nick Gage defending the GCW World Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Wrestling-News.net:

* AML Prestige Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Bojack def. Axton Ray, Billy Brash, Mike Bailey and Diego Hill

* AML Prestige Championship Match: Zuka King def. Shane Taylor

* The Dawson Brothers def. The WorkHorsemen

* Bandido def. Gustavo

* AML Wrestling Tag Team Championships Match: The Extreme Horsemen def. John Skyler & Colby Corino

* Scott Eiland Memorial Battle Royal: Axton Ray won

* AML Championship Match: White Mike def. Brad Attitude

* GCW World Championship No Holds Barred Match: Nick Gage def. George South