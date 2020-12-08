Amway Center Thanks WWE, Touts ThunderDome Success

WWE’s residency at the Amway Center is complete, and the venue has thanked WWE for the experience in a new social media post. The Orlando, Florida arena posted to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the company and fans, and tout the ThunderDome residency’s success.

WWE is moving the ThunderDome to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as of Friday’s Smackdown so that the Amway Center can host NBA games. The Center posted:

“After a record-breaking 119 days & 37 shows, @WWE hosted its final broadcast from Amway Center. We loved welcoming all the incredible WWE fans into the arena virtually over the last four months and we can’t wait until our WWE family returns to Orlando again soon! #ThankYouWWE”