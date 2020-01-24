wrestling / News
Various News: Andrade and Charlotte Flair Have A Youtube Channel, Name Added to GCW For the Culture, New Will Ospreay Toy Available
January 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Andrade and Charlotte Flair have their own channel on Youtube now, which you can find here. There is only one video, which features the two asking fans to subscribe.
– Faye Jackson has been added to GCW’s “For The Culture” event on April 3.
– NJPW has announced that there is a new Will Ospreay cuddle toy, ‘Patrick’, available in the NJPW shop.
Will Ospreay is bringing out a brand new cuddly toy! From the same line as Mochineko (Daryl & Naoru), we are proud to introduce you to Mochibuta (Patrick)! 😍https://t.co/5yjuT8Kb5h#njpwshop #Patrick pic.twitter.com/zBWaiK0C6G
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Mike Tyson Being Signed to Referee Hogan vs. Savage in 1990, If Hogan vs. Tyson Was Discussed
- Triple H On Enzo Amore Spreading Rumors, Addresses How Much Vince McMahon Is Involved With NXT
- Daniel Bryan Says He Was Told to Stop Talking About the Environment in Promos, Talks Eco-Friendly Merchandise
- Details On A Wrestler That Could Return At Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)