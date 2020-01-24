wrestling / News

Various News: Andrade and Charlotte Flair Have A Youtube Channel, Name Added to GCW For the Culture, New Will Ospreay Toy Available

January 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair

– Andrade and Charlotte Flair have their own channel on Youtube now, which you can find here. There is only one video, which features the two asking fans to subscribe.

– Faye Jackson has been added to GCW’s “For The Culture” event on April 3.

– NJPW has announced that there is a new Will Ospreay cuddle toy, ‘Patrick’, available in the NJPW shop.

Andrade, Charlotte Flair, Will Ospreay, Joseph Lee

