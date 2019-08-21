Andrade and Elias Advance in King of the Ring Tournament (Pics, Video)

– Two more stars have advanced to the quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament in Andrade and Elias. The two won their first-round matches on tonight’s Smackdown, as Andrade defeated Apollo Crews and Elias beat Kevin Owens with the help of Shane McMahon coming in to making a fast count after revealing a referee’s shirt.

The two join Samoa Joe and Cedric Alexander in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Andrade will face the winner of next week’s Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin match, while Elias will take on the winner of Ali vs. Buddy Murphy.