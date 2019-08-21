wrestling / News
Andrade and Elias Advance in King of the Ring Tournament (Pics, Video)
– Two more stars have advanced to the quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament in Andrade and Elias. The two won their first-round matches on tonight’s Smackdown, as Andrade defeated Apollo Crews and Elias beat Kevin Owens with the help of Shane McMahon coming in to making a fast count after revealing a referee’s shirt.
The two join Samoa Joe and Cedric Alexander in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Andrade will face the winner of next week’s Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin match, while Elias will take on the winner of Ali vs. Buddy Murphy.
.@WWEApollo's SPEED and POWER are on display as he looks to take down @AndradeCienWWE in the first round of the #KingOfTheRing Tournament! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/gKatJl7leW
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2019
BEAUTIFUL DROPKICK! 👏👏 #SDLive #KingOfTheRing @WWEApollo @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/OE4mQPLQNB
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2019
.@AndradeCienWWE defeats @WWEApollo to advance in the #KingOfTheRing Tournament! #SDLive @Zelina_VegaWWE pic.twitter.com/NJpKxAmDi1
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2019
"It was HIM, Kevin! It was HIM all along!"
Special guest referee @ShaneMcMahon guarantees @IAmEliasWWE the victory in the #KingOfRing tournament! #SDLive @FightOwensFIght pic.twitter.com/VuxAc4oQ4a
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2019
.@IAmEliasWWE is pushing @FightOwensFight to the limit in this #KingOfTheRing Tournament battle on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/EOdMaj9JlN
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2019
