Andrade and Nick Aldis Tease Possible NWA World Title Match

Andrade still hasn’t revealed where he is going now that he has left WWE, but it seems he is still teasing possibilities on Twitter. Yesterday, FITE asked fans who they wanted to see face Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight title. Andrade posted a photo of himself as La Sombra with the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title.

He wrote: “I was 18 years old and I was la sombra nwa welterweight champion.”

Aldis replied: “And now you’re a heavyweight and we’re open for business…”