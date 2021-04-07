wrestling / News
Andrade and Nick Aldis Tease Possible NWA World Title Match
Andrade still hasn’t revealed where he is going now that he has left WWE, but it seems he is still teasing possibilities on Twitter. Yesterday, FITE asked fans who they wanted to see face Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight title. Andrade posted a photo of himself as La Sombra with the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title.
He wrote: “I was 18 years old and I was la sombra nwa welterweight champion.”
Aldis replied: “And now you’re a heavyweight and we’re open for business…”
I was 18 years old and I was la sombra nwa welterweight champion. https://t.co/a5pTEGTQpX pic.twitter.com/UYfNFc8WX8
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 6, 2021
225 lb!! I'm a businessman too👂🏼 https://t.co/nkGAB5uJYu
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Recalls Getting Paid Less Than Kevin Green For Slamboree 1997, Scott Hall Ribbing Greene
- Triple H Addresses Criticism Of Peacock Transition, How WWE Hall Of Fame Inductees Are Chosen
- Seth Rollins On His WWE Mount Rushmore, What He Really Thinks Of Hulk Hogan
- Backstage Note on Change to WrestleMania 37 Match With Bad Bunny