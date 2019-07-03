wrestling / News
Various News: Andrade and Zelina Vega Challenge Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and Rollins Accepts, Christopher Daniels Takes Bottle Cap Challenge, Steve Austin Wishes Bret Hart A Happy Birthday
– Andrade and Zelina Vega have challenged Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to a match in a new video posted by WWE.
Vega said: “We watched RAW this past Monday. Becky Lynch backed away from a fight with a pregnant woman. Well fear not Becky, I’m not pregnant and I’m certainly not running away from you. But you’ll have plenty of time to worry about getting pregnant because you’ll be at home after I’m done with you, you won’t be wrestling anymore.”
Later on, Rollins accepted on Twitter.
I’m down. @BeckyLynchWWE ? https://t.co/OnXfmB10KZ
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 3, 2019
– Christopher Daniels recently attempted the viral Bottle Cap challenge, but he might not have followed the directions exactly.
#BottleCapChallenge
(Disclaimer: I didn’t read the directions. Am I doing this right?) pic.twitter.com/bwPn7EmBSI
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) July 3, 2019
– Stone Cold Steve Austin wished Bret Hart a happy birthday on Twitter. The Hitman turned 61.
Happy Birthday to @BretHart. The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. One of my all time favorite opponents and someone who definitely helped define my career as SCSA in @WWE. #goodtimes #hitman pic.twitter.com/dlm3V1rOuh
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) July 2, 2019
