Andrade Announces First Post-WWE Booking

April 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andrade will make his first appearance since exiting WWE next month. The WWE alum announced on Twitter that he will be appearing on May 2nd at The Wrestling Guy Store a meet & greet with fans. You can find out more about the appearance here.

Andrade parted ways with the company in late March. You can also see a teaser video below that he released to hype his post-WWE career.

