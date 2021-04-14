wrestling / News
Andrade Announces First Post-WWE Booking
Andrade will make his first appearance since exiting WWE next month. The WWE alum announced on Twitter that he will be appearing on May 2nd at The Wrestling Guy Store a meet & greet with fans. You can find out more about the appearance here.
Andrade parted ways with the company in late March. You can also see a teaser video below that he released to hype his post-WWE career.
May 2nd Los Angeles @AndradeElIdolo Comes to Los Angeles to meet his fans! Packages available in store and online https://t.co/vYc1DU7Sq3 pic.twitter.com/0jTmtnsSfJ
— Wrestling Guy Store (@WrestlingGuyHP) April 13, 2021
I'm back and it's time to remember who I was and travel the world to achieve my goals.
Estoy de regreso y es momento de recordar quien yo era y viajar por el mundo para obtener mis metas. 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/3THn97XIrj
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Reflects On His Father’s Passing, Notes Jeff Hardy Was His ‘Guardian Angel’ In Recent Years
- Heath Slater Explains Why He Turned Down Contract To Return To WWE
- Backstage Details On Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan Match At WrestleMania 37, WWE’s Creative Decisions
- Backstage Rumor on Changes to Finishes at WrestleMania 37, More Details on Fiend vs. Orton