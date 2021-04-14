Andrade Announces First Post-WWE Booking

Andrade will make his first appearance since exiting WWE next month. The WWE alum announced on Twitter that he will be appearing on May 2nd at The Wrestling Guy Store a meet & greet with fans. You can find out more about the appearance here.

Andrade parted ways with the company in late March. You can also see a teaser video below that he released to hype his post-WWE career.

May 2nd Los Angeles @AndradeElIdolo Comes to Los Angeles to meet his fans! Packages available in store and online https://t.co/vYc1DU7Sq3 pic.twitter.com/0jTmtnsSfJ — Wrestling Guy Store (@WrestlingGuyHP) April 13, 2021