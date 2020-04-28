wrestling / News

Andrade Apologizes for Hurting Apollo Crews

April 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
During last night’s, Andrade beat Apollo Crews in a US title match. Also, he appeared to suffer a knee injury on a splash, which has forced him out of Money in the Bank. Later on, Andrade tweeted out an apology to Crews, which you can see below.

Andrade wrote on his Twitter account, “Sorry, for hurting you @WWEApollo”

