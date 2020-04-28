wrestling / News
Andrade Apologizes for Hurting Apollo Crews
April 28, 2020 | Posted by
– During last night’s, Andrade beat Apollo Crews in a US title match. Also, he appeared to suffer a knee injury on a splash, which has forced him out of Money in the Bank. Later on, Andrade tweeted out an apology to Crews, which you can see below.
Andrade wrote on his Twitter account, “Sorry, for hurting you @WWEApollo”
Sorry, for hurting you @WWEApollo 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/ALBoY4UOTM
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) April 28, 2020
