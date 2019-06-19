WWE News: Andrade’s Aunt Passes Away, WWE Releases New Pride T-Shirts, Drake Maverick Makes It Out of LAX

– Only a week or so after the passing of his mother, Andrade has now also lost his aunt. He wrote about the tragic news on his Twitter account.

Now my aunt, now you are with my mom, I love you!! Fam.. OROPEZA RIP🙏🏼 siempre en mi ❤️!!! pic.twitter.com/Wbr1brz7Or — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) June 19, 2019

As we previously noted, Andrade and his girlfriend Charlotte took a break from WWE for a brief time so that he could grieve the death of his mother. He returned to television last night to shoot an angle with Apollo. Charlotte was not on TV, but according to her posts on social media, she was backstage.

– Drake Maverick revealed on Twitter that he managed to get out of LAX still the WWE 24/7 champion.

– WWE is now selling a collection of Pride t-shirts.