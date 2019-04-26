wrestling / News

Andrade Challenges Finn Balor To Intercontinental Title Match

April 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Andrade Almas WWE Smackdown 51518

Andrade and Finn Balor each have a win over each other. Andrade beat Balor last week on the Superstar Shakeup episode of RAW in Montreal, and then Balor beat Andrade on this week’s episode of Smackdown Live. Now that they are 1-1, Andrade wants another match and he wants Balor to put his Intercontinental title on the line. He wrote on Twitter:

