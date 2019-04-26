wrestling / News
Andrade Challenges Finn Balor To Intercontinental Title Match
Andrade and Finn Balor each have a win over each other. Andrade beat Balor last week on the Superstar Shakeup episode of RAW in Montreal, and then Balor beat Andrade on this week’s episode of Smackdown Live. Now that they are 1-1, Andrade wants another match and he wants Balor to put his Intercontinental title on the line. He wrote on Twitter:
@FinnBalor I got you once, you got me once. Let’s make it more interesting next time…put that #IntercontinentalChampionship on the line! Que tú piensas ???
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) April 25, 2019
