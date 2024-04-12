Andrade Says Charlotte Flair Misses Being in The Ring

Andrade won’t give an update on Charlotte Flair’s recovery status, but he did say she misses being in the ring. Flair has been out of action since undergoing surgery on her knee back in January, and Andrade was asked about his wife’s recovery on The Ringer Wrestling Show. You can see highlights below:

On Flair’s recovery status: “I don’t know. [laughs] You’re talking about Charlotte, you’re not talking about my wife. If you’re asking me about my wife, I cannot tell you. Charlotte, I don’t know.”

On how Flair has been doing during her time away: “She misses the performance, she misses the ring, she misses everything. But, for my wife it’s hard being home, because now she’s still home and just training and training … She goes, ‘Let’s go workout. Let’s go workout. I need my rehab. I need this.’ The wrestling is to continue. It’s hard for me and it’s hard for her. Because for her it’s the first surgery … It’s hard for her… This week, she was fine. It’s maybe the ninth ‘Mania for her, so it’s the first time that she’s missed WrestleMania after she went to the main roster.”