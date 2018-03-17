Andrade Cien Almas Confirms Alberto El Patron Convinced Him To Stay In WWE

Back in September, Alberto El Patron spoke with Mas Lucha in Mexico and said that he managed to convince Andrade Cien Almas to stick it out with WWE.

He said at the time: “I talked to my good friend Manny [Andrade Almas] and poor guy, he wants to come back. Unfortunately, when you go into that company you have to abide by their rules. That’s just how it is. It’s the nature of our business. I always put it like this. There is a problem with all the talent that goes there, it’s the inability to speak the language. They have the talent but when you go work for a company like this, you have to, I say this, something my great mentor Dean Malenko would tell me. Everything you know, forget it, delete the tape. You are starting from nothing. Use one of the moves or things that will help you get over but forget about lucha libre. Lucha libre will not work here. You will never be anything if you focus and stick to being a luchador in WWE. I adapted and changed myself. I have been the only one to go on and win everything that I won. So, that’s what I think is the formula. I told Manny this the last time I saw him. He asked me if things were different on the main roster. I told him, ‘Things are going to get worse up there.’ [Laughs] I said, ‘It’s up to you. Put all you can into learning English.’ I told him the exact same thing Dean Malenko told me. In my humble opinion, if it worked for me, it’ll work for you. … It is all a matter of time and adapting. If they change, they will get support. The physique is an important aspect over there. Manny looked incredible here. Over there he looks a little fat. For WWE, that is one of their principle ideals.”

In an interview with Milenio (Via Wrestling Inc), Almas confirmed what Patron had to say.

He added: “I miss everything, fighting here, the friends, my family and the food, but I knew that to succeed and fulfill my dreams I needed to leave Mexico. When I came to WWE I thought about coming back, because of the lack of opportunities and criticisms. But I talked to Alberto [El Patron] and he told me to stand up for my chance and I kept fighting for what I wanted.“