Andrade El Idolo Wants AEW Collision To Have A Separate Roster & Titles

In an interview with Please Steal Our Ideas (via Fightful), Andrade el Idolo spoke in favor of an AEW roster split, as he said Collision should have a separate roster and its own titles. The show was rumored to be part of a soft roster split, featuring wrestlers that won’t be on Dynamite and vice versa. However that hasn’t been confirmed. Collision debuts Saturday on TNT from the United Center in Chicago.

He said: “I don’t know yet, but I hope [the shows will be] separate. I hope [they] make a new title. Maybe separate the brands like it’s another company. I hope that Dynamite, the roster, and the talent — Collision, this new brand for AEW, I wish [for the shows to be] separate. I don’t know yet. I wish. I hope so, too because this is a new brand. We need new goals. If we have different titles, it’s good because you can compete for the title. I think it’s good. I love the idea because this is more opportunities for the roster, more storylines for the titles. I think maybe in the future, or maybe soon, [new titles] is a good idea. I hope the office or the writers [will hear this]. Yeah, 100%. We need a new title.“