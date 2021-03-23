Andrade Comments on When Charlotte Flair Will be Cleared From COVID-19

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair commented on her recent TV absence, and she revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 and was at home resting. Her fiancé, the now former WWE Superstar Andrade, later responded to her announcement yesterday (March 22), noting that Charlotte would be cleared in “four more days.”

Andrade tweeted, “4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the wrestlemania poster.”

In the meantime, WWE has announced that Raw women’s champion Asuka will defend her title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37. Previously, Charlotte Flair challenged Asuka to a match at WrestleMania earlier this month on Raw.