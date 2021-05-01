Andrade Confirmed For Federacion Wrestling, Will Main Event First Show

It’s official: Andrade is headed to Federacion Wrestling. During the promotion’s virtual press conference on Friday (per Wrestling Inc, Andrade was announced as joining the company. He will main event the company’s first show on June 19th as he teams with Rush, Bestia del Ring and a mystery partner against Matt Taven, PJ Black, and two mystery partners.

Federacion Wrestling is created by Rush and is reportedly the reason that CMLL decided to end its partnership with ROH, as several ROH stars will be working the June 19th show. AEW talent is also set to work the show; you can check out the full lineup below:

* Andrade, Rush, Bestia del Ring & mystery partner vs. Matt Taven, PJ Black, and two mystery partners

* Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix vs. Dragon Lee & Bandido

* Tay Conti, Ayako Hamada, & surprise partner vs. Red Velvet, Miranda Alize, & Zeuxis

* Ray Horus vs. Flamita vs. Opponent TBA

* 20-Person Battle Royal: Competitors TBA

You can see the full press conference below: