Andrade Confirms He Asked For His WWE Release

March 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Andrade confirmed reports from last week that he asked for his release from WWE. The report at the time also stated that his request was denied.

He wrote: “The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days.

