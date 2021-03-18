wrestling / News
Andrade Confirms He Asked For His WWE Release
In a post on Twitter, Andrade confirmed reports from last week that he asked for his release from WWE. The report at the time also stated that his request was denied.
He wrote: “The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days.”
The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days Los rumores son ciertos y no se lo que me prepara el futuro, pero quiero hacer realidad mis sueños. Gracias por tanto apoyo🙏🏼
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 18, 2021
