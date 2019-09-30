WWE News: Andrade Congratulates RUSH On ROH Title Win, RAW Preview For Tonight, Greatest 24/7 Title Changes

– After Rush won the ROH title at ROH Death Before Dishonor, Andrade congratulated him on Twitter. He wrote:

Felicidades a mi Carnal @rushtoroblanco por 2 cosas por Ganar el Campeonato de ROH Y Porque hoy es su cumpleaños!! Un abrazo hasta Las Vegas que HOY perdió su vuelo 😂! Así que tú di….. salud!!!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 #Tranquilos #NPN pic.twitter.com/F4aI9ysai3 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) September 29, 2019

– WWE has released the following bullet points for tonight’s episode of RAW, which will feature Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio for the Universal title and a brand new commentary team.

* Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appear

* The Miz hosts MizTV with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defends against Rey Mysterio

* Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defends against Cedric Alexander

* RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defend against Heavy Machinery

* Debut of the new RAW announce team with Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler

– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten greatest 24/7 title changes in history.