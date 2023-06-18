wrestling / News

Andrade el Idolo Defeats Buddy Matthews At AEW Collision, Wins With Figure Eight (Clips)

June 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Andrade el Idolo Image Credit: AEW

Andrade el Idolo won his return match at AEW Collision tonight, defeating Buddy Matthews via submission. He actually won the match with the figure eight, the finish of his wife, WWE’s Charlotte Flair. Andrade, who was babyface for the match, attempted to show respect to Buddy after the match, but was attacked by the House of Black.

