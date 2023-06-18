Andrade el Idolo Defeats Buddy Matthews At AEW Collision, Wins With Figure Eight (Clips)

Andrade el Idolo won his return match at AEW Collision tonight, defeating Buddy Matthews via submission. He actually won the match with the figure eight, the finish of his wife, WWE’s Charlotte Flair. Andrade, who was babyface for the match, attempted to show respect to Buddy after the match, but was attacked by the House of Black.

The action continues as the #HouseofBlack's #AEW World trio's champion Buddy Matthews makes his way to the ring! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SNM_Buddy | @AndradeElIdolo pic.twitter.com/FjRAHmdq5y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2023

Andrade El Idolo doesn't wait any time to get the upper hand! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SNM_Buddy | @AndradeElIdolo pic.twitter.com/YusfNgz1KU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2023