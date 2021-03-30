Andrade Discusses WWE Exit, Says He Made $3 Million a Year

Andrade discussed his exit from WWE in his first interview since being granted his release. The WWE alum spoke with Lucha Libre Online and discussed why he left, his contract with the company and more. You can check out some highlights below (thanks to Fightful, Carlos Toro, and Luis Pulido for the transcription & translation). It was noted that Andrade did confirm that he does not have a no-compete clause.

On why he decided to leave WWE: “When the pandemic started, they put me with Drew McIntyre. Drew was great with me and behaved well with me in NXT and on the main roster. We had the matches and a producer came to me and said, ‘Make sure Drew looks like a monster, because he’s the champ.’ Drew came to me and told me to wrestle how I know to wrestle, saying that he doesn’t need me to make him look good, but to wrestle how I wrestle best. A lot of people treated me well, Drew too and Randy Orton. [Randy] would ask me, ‘Why aren’t they using you?’ I didn’t know what to say and didn’t know what was going on. After that, I made the decision [to leave].”

On the hardest part of leaving: “To make the decision, the hardest part was not getting to be close to Charlotte and going to events with [Charlotte].”

On how much he was making in WWE: “I’ve been with WWE. I had a great contract with WWE, a great contract. Three million per year. Several million dollars per year, a lot more than plenty of guys coming up from NXT. I heard about some of those contracts. I made a lot more than those guys.”