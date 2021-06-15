Andrade, Dragon Lee, Rush & More Pull Out of Federación Wrestling PPV

This weekend’s Federación Wrestling debut PPV is in trouble as Andrade, Dragon Lee, Rush and more have pulled out of the event. The three as well as Bestia del Ring and Kenny King have all announced that they are withdrawing from the event, which was scheduled for June 19th.

Andrade tweeted (translated by Google), “For all the people of Mexico City I want to inform you that this Saturday, June 19, I WILL NOT APPEAR at said event, a good arrangement was not reached with this new company. I hope and see you soon I wish you a good start to the week.”

Rush’s announcement read (again, translated by Google), “L.F.I. We are of the event on June 19 with @FederacionW due to logistical problems. We wish Federation Wrestling all the luck in the world.”

The show was scheduled to be headlined by Andrade, Bestia, Rush and a surprise partner against the Briscoes, Matt Taven and PJ Black. Dragon Lee was set for a match alongside Bandido against Fénix and Pénta El Zero M. King was set for the show’s one-night tournament. Lucha libre reporter Rob Viper noted that he’s hearing the event will be cancelled tomorrow or Wednesday, though that is not confirmed.

