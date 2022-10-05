Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 Match Scrapped For AEW Rampage, Replacement Match Set

Andrade El Idolo will not face 10 in a Career vs. Mask match at AEW Rampage as originally announced. Andrade was was announced last week as facing the Dark Order member with Andrade’s AEW career and 10’s mask on the line, but Tony Khan announced today on Twitter that the match is off. He noted that instead, 10 will be part of a AEW World Trios Championship match as the Dark Order battles champions Death Triangle, writing:

“Friday’s bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off.

We’ll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee’s final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out: World Trios Championship

Death Triangle vs Dark Order See you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS”

There’s no word yet on why the match is off. Andrade got in a heated argument with Sammy Guevara on Twitter on Tuesday after he noted in an interview that Guevara had complained that he hit him too hard in the ring. Guevara called Andrade a “jobber” and a “favor hire” which led to the two going back and forth. Guevara at one point told Andrade to “Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f**k off.” Jose the Assistant backed Andrade up, confirming Andrade’s side of the story. Whether the incident had anything to do with the match cancellation is unknown at this time.