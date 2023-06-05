wrestling / News
Andrade el Idolo Advertised For Event In Mexico This Month
June 5, 2023
Andrade El Idolo is set to make his in-ring return at an event in Mexico this month at the Olimpico Laguna Arena. The even happens on June 15. Andrade will face both Cibernetico and Psycho Clown in a triple threat match.
This is Andrade’s first match since he was part of the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out 2022. He is advertised to return in AEW as well and will be part of Collision later this month.
