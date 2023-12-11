Andrade El Idolo Reacts To AEW Collision Win, Says 2024 Is His Year

Andrade El Idolo picked up a win over Bryan Danielson on AEW Collision, and he appeared in a post-match video commenting on his win. El Idolo beat Danielson in an AEW Continental Championship tournament match on Saturday’s show. He post in a video posted by AEW about the win and what’s next for him.

“I have been waiting three years for this opportunity, El Idolo said (per Fightful). “I told you 2024 is going to be my year. The year of El Idolo. The year of the real Latino man. No one will stop me,” Andrade said.

His manager CJ Perry added, “This is the reason why I negotiated an extra bonus for him to come into the tournament. Tonight he beat the greatest wrestler in the world, which makes him Andrade the greatest wrestler in the world. No one’s gonna stop him.”