– AEW star Andrade El Idolo posted a message on his Twitter account earlier today, commenting on the ratings from DVR viewership to AEW Collision, noting that he loves Collision and its locker room. He also suggested that AEW Collision should get its own world title, noting the one CM Punk never lost.

“I respect all the talent of all the AEW brands, remember if they respect me, they will always receive my respect. because they all work hard to earn a place. I am AEW collision and I love the locker room, we have only 3 weeks on television and we have achieved in 3 weeks what other brands have in 4 or less years, I love wrestling like all of you and the more competition we have, all this is better for the company, but I would love that the people who were in charge of preparing the first AEW Collision show in Chicago, those people are in charge of doing all the shows week after week. We have a lot of top talent, you will never imagine ANDRADE THE IDOL VS SAMOE JOE, CM PUNK, FTR, MIRO DAY, SCORPION, THE BULLET, RICKY STARKS, HOBBS, and more talent that I could forget. Thunder Rosa’s comeback will be great imagine her beating up Julia Hart and getting my mask back and maybe having our own championship that CM PUNK never lost.”

During his return promo on AEW Collision, CM Punk brought out a bag that presumably held his AEW World Championship that he technically never lost, noting that what was in the bag was his until somebody pins or submits him.

Andrade El Idolo recently made his AEW in-ring return last month on the debut episode of Collision as well. It was his first match in AEW since September 2022. He defeated Buddy Matthews in a singles matchup.