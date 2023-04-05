Andrade El Idolo Says His AEW Contract Expires Soon, Talks Attending WWE Hall of Fame

Andrade El Idolo was at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and he recently gave an update on his AEW contract status and more. The AEW star spoke with Lucha Libre Online at WrestleCon, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On his AEW status: “First of all, I still work for AEW. I want to clarify that, because I am still with AEW. My contract will expire very soon, but I still belong to AEW. I tore my chest, so I am still in recovery. I had an operation in November, about 4 months off, but am close to being back & to feel at 100%.”

On being at the WWE Hall of Fame: “I was in the Hall of Fame event, mostly to accompany my spouse and to celebrate the induction of my friend, Rey Mysterio. It’s something awesome because I have great matches with him. I never tagged with him, but he is someone I admire and a symbol for all Latinos. Of course I saw Ric Flair & he thanked me for being with his daughter and to give her advice ahead of her match. Now that I see her, I would tell her about it.”