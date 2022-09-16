wrestling / News
Andrade el Idolo Allegedly Told Not To Use A Move In AEW
If you were a fan of Andrade el Idolo’s spinning back elbow, you may not see it a lot during his AEW run. Andrade claimed on Twitter that was told to stop using the move. While an official reason wasn’t given, it was likely because Chris Jericho uses a spinning back elbow as his finish, the Judas Effect. Decide for yourself which one you prefer below.
This spinning elbow from Andrade to Johnny Gargano was sick pic.twitter.com/5tBNW4rUN9
— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) September 1, 2022
.@shooter_us showing so much heart but the Judas Effect by @IAmJericho knocks him out here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order it now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV / @ppv_com!#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/FPIL5r2pg8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
I can't use that move anymore 😅
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Anthony Bowens Wants To Be AEW’s First Gay Champion, Talks About Company’s Inclusiveness
- Mia Yim Says Impact Was Her First Choice After Exiting WWE, Why She Didn’t Try To Join Keith Lee in AEW
- Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
- Road Dogg Critiques CM Punk’s Mentality for the Business, Says Punk Was Disrespectful to Him in WWE