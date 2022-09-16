Andrade el Idolo Allegedly Told Not To Use A Move In AEW

If you were a fan of Andrade el Idolo’s spinning back elbow, you may not see it a lot during his AEW run. Andrade claimed on Twitter that was told to stop using the move. While an official reason wasn’t given, it was likely because Chris Jericho uses a spinning back elbow as his finish, the Judas Effect. Decide for yourself which one you prefer below.

This spinning elbow from Andrade to Johnny Gargano was sick pic.twitter.com/5tBNW4rUN9 — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) September 1, 2022