Andrade el Idolo Allegedly Told Not To Use A Move In AEW

September 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Andrade El Idolo Image Credit: AEW

If you were a fan of Andrade el Idolo’s spinning back elbow, you may not see it a lot during his AEW run. Andrade claimed on Twitter that was told to stop using the move. While an official reason wasn’t given, it was likely because Chris Jericho uses a spinning back elbow as his finish, the Judas Effect. Decide for yourself which one you prefer below.

