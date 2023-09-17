wrestling / News

Andrade el Idolo Defeats Scorpio Sky on AEW Collision, Jay White Challenges Him

September 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Bullet Club Gold Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, both Andrade el Idolo and Scorpio Sky returned in a match, with Andrade getting the win. El Idolo targeted the knees of Scorpio during the match and eventually made him submit to the figure eight. After the match, Bullet Club Gold came out and Jay White challenged Andrade to a match on next week’s Collision. He noted that he saw Andrade watching the Bang Bang Gang’s match last week and offered him a chance in the spotlight.

