Andrade El Idolo Expresses Regret on Not Being Able to Wrestle Triple H in WWE

– While speaking to Hugo Savinovich for Lucha Libre Online, newly signed AEW star Andrade El Idolo (h/t Fightful and Luis Pulido for the translation) spoke about how he wanted to wrestle Triple H in a singles match in WWE. While the matchup never materialized, and Triple H’s in-ring career has been winding down in recent years, Andrade still had high praise for The Game.

Andrade stated during the interview, “I would have liked to wrestle against Triple H in WWE. I would have loved to wrestle him in a one-on-one match, but it was not materialized. Things did not go our way, but I would have loved wrestling against Triple H.” Ultimately, Andrade El Idolo left WWE earlier this year before later joining AEW.

El Idolo is set to make his AEW in-ring debut next week at the AEW Dynamite Road Rager show against Matt Sydal. The card will be held at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida on July 7. The card will be broadcast live on TNT.