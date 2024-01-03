Andrade El Idolo Says It Feels Great To Be Back in CMLL

Andrade el Idolo returned to CMLL late last year and in a post on Instagram, he spoke about how much he’s enjoyed it. Andrade is currently a free agent after his exit from AEW this past weekend.

He said: “How great it feels to go back to the places where you started in the business and face past rivals and peers and realize and face new talent. Always grateful to the fans and to all the fans for shouting the name of LA SOMBRA, ANDRADE, & EL ÍDOLO. Thank you Mexico. VIVA MEXICO CABRONES.”