Andrade El Idolo Files Trademark on New Ring Name

– Newly signed AEW star Andrade has reportedly filed the trademark on his new ring nickname, Andrade El Idolo, with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (via PWInsider). According to the USPTO’s website, Andrade applied for the trademark on June 17 for Goods & Services with the following description:

The filing was for goods and services for “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

Andrade made his debut with the new nickname, El Idolo, on AEW Dynamite earlier this month.