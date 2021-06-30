Andrade el Idolo Hypes His Surprise For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, Andrade el Idolo hyped a surprise he plans to reveal on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Andrade attempted to announce the surprise on Saturday’s episode but he was interrupted by Matt Sydal.

He wrote: “It’s almost time! Ready for MY SURPRISE because we are #Tranquilos @VickieGuerrero See you Tonight

@AEW @AEWonTNT”

Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s episode:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero

* Sammy Guevara vs. MJF

* Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans

* The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero M & Eddie Kingston

* Chris Jericho on commentary

* Andrade reveals a surprise