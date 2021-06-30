wrestling / News
Andrade el Idolo Hypes His Surprise For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, Andrade el Idolo hyped a surprise he plans to reveal on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Andrade attempted to announce the surprise on Saturday’s episode but he was interrupted by Matt Sydal.
He wrote: “It’s almost time! Ready for MY SURPRISE because we are #Tranquilos @VickieGuerrero See you Tonight
@AEW @AEWonTNT”
Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s episode:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero
* Sammy Guevara vs. MJF
* Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans
* The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero M & Eddie Kingston
* Chris Jericho on commentary
* Andrade reveals a surprise