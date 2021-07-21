Andrade El Idolo Interview Set For Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Tony Schiavone will interview Andrade El Idolo on tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2). Here’s the updated lineup:

* Texas Death Match for IWGP United States Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer

* AEW Women’s Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Nyla Rose

* Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (only Spears can use a chair)

* The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Doc Gallows

* Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Tony Schiavone interviews Andrade el Idolo