Andrade El Idolo Interview Set For Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest

July 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Tony Schiavone will interview Andrade El Idolo on tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2). Here’s the updated lineup:

* Texas Death Match for IWGP United States Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer
* AEW Women’s Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Nyla Rose
* Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (only Spears can use a chair)
* The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Doc Gallows
* Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Tony Schiavone interviews Andrade el Idolo

