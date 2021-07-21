wrestling / News
Andrade El Idolo Interview Set For Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Tony Schiavone will interview Andrade El Idolo on tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2). Here’s the updated lineup:
* Texas Death Match for IWGP United States Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer
* AEW Women’s Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Nyla Rose
* Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (only Spears can use a chair)
* The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Doc Gallows
* Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Tony Schiavone interviews Andrade el Idolo
We learned last week that @AndradeElIdolo is looking for #DeathTriangle! Will we see @BASTARDPAC + @PENTAELZEROM + @ReyFenixMx return tonight when @TonySchiavone24 interviews #TheFaceOfLatinos Andrade El Idolo LIVE at #FyterFest Night 2 in Dallas? #AEWDynamite is LIVE at 8/7c TNT pic.twitter.com/oBv44oR3mL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2021
