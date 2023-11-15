Andrade El Idolo vs. Joey Janela Announced For GCW Highest In The Room 2

Andrade El Idolo has his first opponent in GCW set. GCW announced on Tuesday that the AEW star will face Joey Janela at GCW Highest In The Room 2 on December 9th. The match was announced as the first of three appearances El Idolo is set to make for the company.

El Idolo is also set to appear at GCW’s shows in Chicago on January 12th, 2024, and Tampa on January 26th, 2024.