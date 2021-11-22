Andrade el Idolo No Longer Following Charlotte Flair On Social Media

Andrade el Idolo is no longer following Charlotte Flair on either Instagram or Twitter, although it’s unknown why. Flair is also not following Andrade on Twitter. At this time there’s no word on what led to this.

Flair and Andrade started dating in 2019 when Andrade was still working for WWE. They got engaged in January 2020.

The last time Andrade featured a photo of her on Instagram was early September. Flair also wished Andrade a happy birthday on November 3 with a loving message.