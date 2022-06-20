Andrade El Idolo Says He Was Originally Planned to Face Will Ospreay At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Andrade El Idolo will not be working AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but he says he had a match originally planned for the PPV. As reported last week, Andrade and the Lucha Bros. will not be appearing at the show because of their assocations with AAA, which has prevented talent from working NJPW shows because of the Japanese promotion’s working relationship with CMLL. Andrade recently spoke with Hugo Savinovich for Lucha Libre Online and confirmed that he was originally being planned to face Will Ospreay at the event.

“My problem is not with AEW, because they had an idea for me to face Will Ospreay,” Andrade said (per Wrestling Inc). “The idea was to face him for the IWGP United States Championship.”

The site notes that Andrade said the match would have been built with him going to NJPW for a match, but he was informed that he would not be able to compete on the show due to the NJPW and CMLL relationship. Ospreay is now set to defend the US Championship against Orange Cassidy at the June 26th PPV.