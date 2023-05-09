Andrade El Idolo Shares Photo Amid Recovery From Injury

Andrade El Idolo has given an update on his recovery from injury courtesy of a photo posted to social media. The AEW star took to his Twitter account to share a photo of his physique, as you can see below.

El Idolo wrote:

“248 lb nobody knows!! live in the present because the future is on the way”

Andrade has been out of action since he suffered a pectoral injury at AEW All Out in September.