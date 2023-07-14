wrestling / News
Andrade el Idolo Reportedly Interested In AAA Return
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Andrade el Idolo is said to be interested in returning to AAA. AEW CEO Tony Khan has already given him approval. He can work shows as long as he’s not booked on cards with NJPW or CMLL talent, due to the acrimonious relationship between AAA and CMLL (and anyone CMLL partners with).
