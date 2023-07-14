wrestling / News

Andrade el Idolo Reportedly Interested In AAA Return

July 14, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Andrade El Idolo AEW Image Credit: AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Andrade el Idolo is said to be interested in returning to AAA. AEW CEO Tony Khan has already given him approval. He can work shows as long as he’s not booked on cards with NJPW or CMLL talent, due to the acrimonious relationship between AAA and CMLL (and anyone CMLL partners with).

