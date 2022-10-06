Andrade el Idolo Reportedly ‘Trying To Get Fired’ From AEW

As previously reported, Andrade el Idolo was sent home following a fight with Sammy Guevara backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite. Even though the two were warned against fighting, the story is that Andrade started a fight anyway. The reason Guevara wasn’t sent home was because he did not retaliate.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Andrade has been acting out and trying to get fired so that he can go back to WWE. AEW has reportedly already told Andrade they will not fire him as they are aware of what he’s trying to do.

Meltzer noted that WWE has also had instances in the past of people who wanted to leave and went to ‘great extremes’ to get fired. He said there are a few other talents in AEW that are unhappy and looking to leave, putting the number at around three, including Andrade.