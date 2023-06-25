wrestling / News

Andrade El Idolo Responds to Shout-Out From Ric Flair After AEW Collision

June 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andrade El Idolo AEW Image Credit: AEW

Andrade El Idolo got some praise from Ric Flair following this week’s AEW Collision, and he responded on social media. El Idolo faced Brody King on last night’s show, and Flair gave his son-in-law a shout out on social media, writing:

“Two Weeks In A Row… Killed It!!!

@AndradeElIdolo

#AEWCollision”

Andrade retweeted the post, adding:

Thank you Sir !! we have to leave a good legacy!!!! @MsCharlotteWWE

You left us an important commitment!!! @RicFlairNatrBoy”

