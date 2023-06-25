Andrade El Idolo Responds to Shout-Out From Ric Flair After AEW Collision

Andrade El Idolo got some praise from Ric Flair following this week’s AEW Collision, and he responded on social media. El Idolo faced Brody King on last night’s show, and Flair gave his son-in-law a shout out on social media, writing:

“Two Weeks In A Row… Killed It!!! @AndradeElIdolo #AEWCollision”

Andrade retweeted the post, adding:

Thank you Sir !! we have to leave a good legacy!!!! @MsCharlotteWWE You left us an important commitment!!! @RicFlairNatrBoy”