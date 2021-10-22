Andrade el Idolo Reveals How Long His AEW Contract Is

In an interview with Milenio (via Luis Pulido and Fightful), Andrade el Idolo revealed how long his current contract with AEW is, after he signed with the company back in June.

He said: “Now I have a three-year contract with the AEW, I’ve only been with them for half a year, I’m looking for the most important championships with them because I didn’t get that opportunity in WWE and, in this new company, I want those opportunities.“