Sammy Guevara & Andrade El Idolo Online Argument ‘Frustrated’ Several People in AEW

Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara’s online back and forth drew some frustration with several people in AEW, according to a new report. As reported, the two got in a heated argument on Twitter after El Idolo said during an interview that Guevara had complained that he hit him too hard in the ring. Guevara took shots at his fellow AEW star online over it, calling El Idolo a “jobber” and a “favor hire” which escalated as Andrade said he said it to Guevara’s face, which Guevara claimed was a lie. Guevara at one point told Andrade to “Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f**k off,” while Jose the Assistant confirmed Andrade’s side of the story.

According to Fightful Select, several staff and talents said that they hadn’t heard of it being a work but could not be 100% certain. One veteran said that “When you get into mentioning that wrestling isn’t real it defeats the purpose of whatever storyline you could be trying to work. They were talking about hitting each other hard and complaining, so if it’s a work, it’s a bad one. I’m sure they’ll eventually have a match though, just because people are talking.”

Another top name in the company was frustrated by the matter regardless of whether it was a work or not because it makes the locker room look bad, and one original member of the roster said they considered it disrespectful to the trio of Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley who have gone a long way during the recent talent meeting toward cooling things down after the All Out situation with CM Punk and The Elite. The locker room has been much more cohesive since that situation. There were a couple of other names who said they were not going to pay attention as it didn’t involve them and also referenced how the locker room was more united as of late.

As noted, El Idolo’s career vs. mask match with the Dark Order’s 10 was cancelled for this week’s Rampage on Wednesday. There is not yet any word on whether that cancellation had anything to with the Andrade and Guevara situation.