Andrade El Idolo & Sammy Guevara Have Heated Exchange Over Alleged Backstage Incident, Guevara Calls Andrade a ‘Jobber’ & ‘Favor Hire’

– As previously reported, Andrade El Idolo detailed an issue he had backstage with Sammy Guevara in AEW during a recent interview with Mas Lucha. Andrade claimed that Guevara had complained that he hit him too hard in the ring. This prompted a later response from Guevara over Twitter that quickly escalated and got very heated.

Guevara insulted Andrade, calling him a “jobber” and a “favor hire” for AEW. Guevara wrote, “You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful bitch.” Andrade responded, and the heated exchanges continued earlier today over social media.

Andrade El Idolo later wrote earlier this morning, “I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING, I won’t beat your ass because I’m a professional, don’t be scared. When I say something I name names, and I’m not scared to get fired! #Sammy”

Guevara then once again fired back with the idea Ric Flair was the one who got Andrade his job in AEW, writing: “YOU didn’t say s*** to me you liar but heres some truth you ungrateful prick You would be jobless if it wasn’t for your dad in law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time? Just go back to WWE like we all know you want to do & f*** off”

Andrade’s onscreen assistant, Jose, also chimed in, supporting Andrade’s version of events and that the incident took place as Andrade described. Jose tweeted, “I was there and can confirm this ‘incident’ happened. @AndradeElIdolo gave an honest interview about his thoughts on #AEW , his upcoming #aewrampage match with his AEW career on the line and more. Good thing (no one) in AEW can translate Spanish to English. UNCENSORED.”

Andrade also tweeted earlier in response to Guevara, “Ok I’m a liar see you on Wednesday!! I’ll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem!”

Also, PWInsider reports that at one point Ricky Starts tweeted and later deleted, “Man, can my co-workers just shut the fuck up for a minute?” in response to the argument.

Andrade El Idolo is not currently scheduled to work tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. However, his tag team partner, Rush, is scheduled to take on Hangman Page for the three-year anniversary show. On Friday’s live edition of Rampage, Andrade is scheduled to face 10 of The Dark Order. If 10 loses, he has to unmask. If Andrade loses, he has to leave AEW for good.

