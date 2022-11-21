wrestling / News
Andrade El Idolo Says ‘Bye’ In New Social Media Post
November 21, 2022 | Posted by
Andrade El Idolo has fans speculating on his AEW status after posting a “bye” message to social media. The AEW star posted to his Instagram with a series of photos of himself with his AEW mask, which was captioned:
“I just want to say thank you!!! Bye #howyouknow”
El Idolo has been off AEW TV since his backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara in early October that resulted in him getting sent home. At this weekend’s post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, Tony Khan said that El Idolo is “great” and he would like to get him involved on AEW TV “in the future.”
