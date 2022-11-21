wrestling / News

Andrade El Idolo Says ‘Bye’ In New Social Media Post

November 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andrade El Idolo AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Andrade El Idolo has fans speculating on his AEW status after posting a “bye” message to social media. The AEW star posted to his Instagram with a series of photos of himself with his AEW mask, which was captioned:

“I just want to say thank you!!! Bye #howyouknow”

El Idolo has been off AEW TV since his backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara in early October that resulted in him getting sent home. At this weekend’s post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, Tony Khan said that El Idolo is “great” and he would like to get him involved on AEW TV “in the future.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Andrade El Idolo, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading