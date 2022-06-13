Andrade el Idolo Says He Can’t Work With NJPW, Konnan Comments

In a post on Twitter, AEW wrestler Andrade el Idolo commented that he cannot work with New Japan Pro Wrestling, hinting that he may not be involved with Forbidden Door this month.

He wrote: “I can’t work with NJPW, thanks CMLL and AAA.”

Konnan, the head booker for AAA, responded: “We have nothing to do with NJ or CMLL arcane decisions.”

The ‘arcade decisions’ Konnan is referring to could be the alleged bad blood between AAA and CMLL. It’s so bad that the company will not work with companies that even associated with CMLL. This includes NJPW, who have joint shows with the promotion in the past. Andrade has appeared for AAA in the past and AEW also works with the company. This could mean that he will not be at Forbidden Door.

